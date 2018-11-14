Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Joshua Faley was jailed for 16 months

A burglar who stole quad bikes worth £11,500 from isolated farms has been jailed.

Joshua Aaron Faley, 23, from Rotherham, drove with a friend to break into two outbuildings in the Tebay area on 9 February 2017.

He was caught by police on an operation targeting rural criminals that night, a court heard.

Faley admitted two burglary charges and was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court for 16 months.

The court heard Faley was stopped by police after a member of the public reported suspicious activity.

The transit van he was in contained a screwdriver, knife and a ramp allowing small vehicles to be wheeled into the back.

'Completely dishonest trip'

Unemployed Faley, of Manorfield Close, claimed he had travelled more than 100 miles merely to go "ratting" with a dog.

But phone analysis showed he had received a text the night before which asked: "You want to go for a quad tonight?"

Three quad bikes were reported stolen but all were recovered.

Mr Justice William Davis told Faley: "Doubtless people like you have come to think of Cumbria as an easy target.

"It is perfectly obvious that this was a completely dishonest trip from start to finish."