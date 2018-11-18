Image caption Carlisle's Brunton Park home was overcome by floodwater, with the ground, pitch and stands all suffering damage

Carlisle United bosses have appealed to supporters for help in rebuilding the club's archive after it was all but destroyed in devastating floods.

Artefacts, including player contracts handwritten by former manager Bill Shankly, were lost when the ground was flooded during Storm Desmond in 2015.

The club's Brunton Park pitch was badly damaged in the storm, with offices and the club bar left underwater.

Fans have been urged to donate any memorabilia they may have.

Simon Clarkson, chair of the Carlisle United Supporters Group, said after the ground was refurbished, walls were "left very clean, but also very sterile".

"We want to improve the experience for people who visit.

"Having an archive opens up conversations and brings back lots of memories of the club."

Image caption Fans have already submitted old press cuttings and photographs

Image caption The club said its archive was slowly recovering

Media officer Andy Hall said: "In the floods that hit this place we lost absolutely everything.

"You're talking contracts that were drafted and written by Bill Shankly and snippets of letters written by former players going back years and years that we lost.

"You just can't replace that, so part of the reason for asking the question was just to see what was out there and what people are willing to give back to the club.

"We've had a phenomenal initial response and and it's looking more and more like we'll have a club archive again.

"We'd like to see old cuttings, photographs and even signed shirts."