Three in court over Cumbria car wash 'slavery'
- 20 November 2018
Three men have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to commit modern slavery offences.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2017 at two car washes in Carlisle and one in Penrith.
Defrim Paci, 39, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, Jetmir Paci, 35, of Minimum Terrace, Chesterfield and Sitar Ali, 30, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle, entered no plea.
Magistrates bailed them to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 7 January.