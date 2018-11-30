Image copyright PA Image caption Andrew Tinkler was sacked by the firm in June

Bosses at the Stobart Group have dropped a legal case against a former chief executive who was accused of improperly taking £5m in expenses.

Andrew Tinkler was sacked by the firm and accused of conspiring to harm its interests. He denied the claim.

Stobart Group has now dropped the expenses case but wants a ruling that Mr Tinkler was lawfully dismissed.

Judge Jonathan Russen will make a rule on the case at the High Court on a date yet to be set.

He finished overseeing the trial on Thursday.

Mr Tinkler, who was chief executive of the business between 2007 and 2017, was sacked by the company, which also owns Southend airport and Carlisle airport, for alleged breach of contract in June.

He denied any wrongdoing, saying he was removed for no good reason, and has counter-claimed.

Stobart Group, an infrastructure company which is worth more than £800m, is separate from the road transport firm Eddie Stobart Logistics.