Image copyright Google Image caption Councillors acknowledged boarded-up shops on Dalton Road gave a bad impression

Disgruntled councillors in a northern coastal town have demanded celebrities stop "slagging it off".

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has been criticised on television and by the American travel writer Bill Bryson.

The author wrote that one street, assumed from his description to be Dalton Road, was like a "prison yard".

Councillors have defended the town as "wonderful" and called on famous visitors to look around more before drawing conclusions.

Alan Pemberton told a meeting that "the image celebrities present is totally false".

The councillor said he was "fed up with comedians coming to The Forum or politicians on Question Time who walk down Dalton Road and Duke Street, have a quick look round, and then go on television or in the national press and criticise Barrow when they haven't seen anything but one or two streets".

Image copyright Khrizmo/Getty Images Image caption For a cultural outing, visitors could try Furness Abbey, a former monastery on the northern outskirts of Barrow

The council's executive director Phil Huck said 27% of the town's output was manufacturing, which other towns would envy, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"I get fed up of people coming here and slagging the place off, but it's because they don't know it," he said.

Councillors acknowledged cracked and boarded-up windows on empty shops on Dalton Road gave a bad impression.

They discussed whether action could be taken against their owners but were told the council's powers to intervene were "limited".

Mr Huck said some were owned by out-of-town agents with no interest in the town.