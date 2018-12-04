Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Chad Jamieson (left) and Jordan Anthony Thomas Malkinson admitted selling cocaine

Two cocaine dealers who "plagued" a town have been jailed.

Chad Jamieson, 24, and Jordan Anthony Thomas Malkinson, 23, planned to spend their money on "partying, clothes and holidays", Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The duo admitted selling Class A drugs in Whitehaven, Cumbria, over a number of weekends during 2017.

Jamieson, of Nethertown Road, St Bees, was jailed for four years and nine months and Malkinson, of The Larches, Egremont, was sentenced to three years.

Judge Peter Davies said "parts of Whitehaven had been plagued" by the pair and added that he would not tolerate the sale of such "appalling merchandise".

The pair were discovered after Malkinson was arrested in June last year in possession of cocaine, weighing scales, bags and cash.

When his seized mobile phone was analysed, WhatsApp messages showed he and Jamieson had joined forces to regularly supply the drug and share the financial rewards, the court heard.

The court heard they referred to "pay day at Sellafield" while bidding to drum up business and were aiming to "make serious coin".

Jamieson, who was arrested in October, had continued to deal during the autumn and stashed cocaine worth £8,000 in a number of different locations.