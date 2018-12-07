Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Jordan Borrowman was jailed for six years in July

A drug supplier who was jailed for six years must sell a Rolex watch as part of a criminal payback order.

Jordan Borrowman was one of the main suppliers of heroin and crack cocaine in Kendal, Carlisle Crown Court heard,

The 27-year-old, who was jailed in July, made almost £18,600 from his crime, Recorder Richard Archer said.

Borrowman, from Farnworth, Bolton, has been ordered to repay £3,571.28 within three months or face a further two months in prison.

The court heard that is the amount of assets he still has, including about £2,500 in cash found at his home and a Rolex watch valued at about £1,000.

"It is your responsibility to realise that amount of money," Recorder Archer told Borrowman, latterly of Plodder Lane.