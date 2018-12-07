Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Ian Beal was found guilty of rape and sexual assault by jurors

A violent rapist has been jailed for 18 years for brutal sex attacks against two women.

Ian Beal raped the women several years apart and also sexually assaulted one of the, on multiple occasions, a court was told.

The 55-year-old, of Spencer Street, Carlisle, had denied the offences but was found guilty at Carlisle Crown Court.

Jailing Beal, Judge James Adkin told him: "You are a dangerous offender."

Jurors had heard the interviews his victims gave to police.

One said: "He raped me. I was crying 'no'. I was begging him to leave me alone. But he just carried on anyway.

The woman added: "He knew I didn't want it."

Beal will only be considered for release after serving two-thirds of the jail term and must serve an extended five-year licence period.

He must also sign the sex offenders register for life.