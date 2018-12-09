Festive runners take on the Lake District fells
Hundreds of people, many in festive fancy dress, have taken part in a Lake District run.
The 10km event - dubbed the Christmas Pudding Run as finishers are presented with one at the end - was organised by the Brathay Trust.
Runners followed an undulating route through the Great Langdale Valley, starting and ending at Sticklebarn.
All 1,000 places for Saturday's race, which "appeals to all who enjoy the fun side of running", were snapped up.
Among those taking part was Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron, who tweeted from the starting line: "All set for some festive fell running."
He also posted a picture at the end of the run saying he was "off to the pub".
The Brathay Trust, which was founded in 1946, aims to improve the lives and development of young people.