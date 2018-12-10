Image copyright Google Image caption The pair admitted a number of offences when they appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

Two men who went on a one-night crime spree, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, have been jailed.

James Broughton, 27, and Carl Millar, 21, started by taking a Citroen Picasso which contained work tools, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The pair then ransacked a business premises before stealing bottles of wine from a service station.

They were jailed for 22 months after admitting offences including burglary, theft and aggravated vehicle taking.

Broughton, of Dunmallet Rigg, Carlisle, and Millar were caught by police at the end of the spree in and around the city on 3 October as they unloaded stolen goods from the car.

The court heard they caused £4,000 worth of damage when they ransacked the business in Cotehill.

The men's lawyers said their behaviour was "unsophisticated" and "influenced by drink and drugs".

Millar, of Meadow View, Carlisle, had been working as a chef at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, the court heard.