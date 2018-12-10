Image copyright Crag McGlasson Image caption Roger Whitehouse told the court he did not assault any of the school's pupils

A former deputy head accused of mistreating pupils at a residential school "didn't stand any nonsense", a jury heard.

Roger Whitehouse and four other men are accused of historical assaults at Witherslack Hall in Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria.

He told Carlisle Crown Court he was never physically violent to youngsters.

The 78-year-old, of Sea View, Haverigg, denies charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and child cruelty.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the 1970s and 1980s.

It is alleged Mr Whitehouse mistreated two boys during their time at Witherslack Hall.

'Strict' approach

Giving evidence, he recalled how he was the first staff member employed at the school for "maladjusted" boys which opened in 1972.

He said the "prospect of improving behaviour" attracted him to special education.

Mr Whitehouse told the jury he was "strict" and "didn't stand any nonsense", adding he "only rarely" raised his voice to boys at the school.

Also on trial are Andrew Elliot, 68, of Greatford, Lincolnshire; Michael Lynch, 72, of Kirkhead Road, Grange-over-Sands; and Glyn Waterhouse, 62, of Stainton, near Kendal.

They deny charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Alec Greening, 69, of Dalton, near Burton-in-Kendal, denies one charge of child cruelty.

Now in its fourth week, the trial continues.