Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi Worthington was found unconscious in her father's bed at the family home in Barrow on 12 December 2012

The father of Poppi Worthington has failed in a legal bid to change the official record of her death and remove details of her sexual abuse.

The High Court also ordered Paul Worthington to pay costs after he failed in a bid to change details of the 2012 death of daughter Poppi.

Mr Worthington's lawyers argued Cumbria coroner David Roberts "overstepped the mark" at the toddler's inquest.

Mrs Justice Farbey, at Manchester's High Court, said the coroner was right.

She ruled that Mr Robert's approach could not be "faulted" in a 17-page legal judgement.

She also ordered Mr Worthington, who is on legal aid, to pay the court costs, subject to his ability to pay.

Mr Roberts ruled in January that Mr Worthington assaulted his daughter, which he denied, but said it did not cause Poppi's death.

Mr Worthington, 50, a former supermarket worker, last week took his case to the High Court, where he was represented by high-profile barrister Leslie Thomas QC before three Law Lords.

Coroner Mr Roberts ruled in January that Poppi was sexually assaulted in her father's double bed at the family home in Barrow-in-Furness, shortly before her death on 12 December 2012.

But he said this did not cause her death and she died of asphyxia, aged 13 months.

Mr Worthington, who has never been charged, appeared at the inquest but refused to answer 252 questions.