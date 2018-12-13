Image copyright South Lakeland District Council Image caption The lido closed in 1993 and has been left to deteriorate

A petition to save a derelict Grade II-listed coastal lido is to be debated by councillors.

More than 14,500 people have signed an online petition to demand any restoration of Grange Lido in Cumbria includes the swimming pool.

The latest in a number of plans to develop the site would involve filling the pool with concrete.

Campaign group Save Grange Lido has argued the 1930s "Art Deco gem" could become a major tourist attraction.

It has drawn up a business plan including a gym, cafe and a viewing platform over the lido.

It points out there are four open-air swimming pools which make a profit in North Cumbria.

Image copyright Steve Pendrill Image caption The lido dates from the 1930s

Pam Parker, who set up the petition, has previously asked "what is a lido without a pool?"

However South Lakeland Council, which owns the site, said reinstating the pool "was not viable".

A council report said the outdoor saltwater pool, which closed in 1993, was in an "increasingly deteriorating state".

A separate paper petition, which at the time had more than 3,000 signatures, was handed to the council in October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Council procedure means those including over 1,000 local names and addresses can be debated.

The full council will discuss the lido on Tuesday.