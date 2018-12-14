Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Kimberley Plaskett admitted a number of fraud charges

A "despicable" conwoman who preyed on disabled and elderly victims has been jailed for four years.

Kimberley Plaskett, 27, stole almost £2,500 from six victims who all lived within two miles of her home on Holden Road in Workington, Cumbria.

In one case she used a child as a "prop" to distract a pensioner while she stole his bank card, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Heroin addict Plaskett admitted a number of fraud and theft charges.

Plaskett learned would-be victims' names, cold-called at some properties and duped a number of unsuspecting householders into handing over school sponsorship money which never reached the intended good cause.

'No conscience'

One man moved home as a result of Plaskett's offending, while prosecutor Stella Hayden said of another victim: "He feels like a fool for falling for her lies."

Heroin addict Plaskett initially told police a "tissue" of untruths but later admitted five fraud charges, three thefts, harassment and attempted theft.

She was jailed by Judge Peter Davies and banned from contacting her victims for 15 years.

Judge Davies called her "flagrant" crimes were "despicable, wicked offences which lack humanity and have no conscience".