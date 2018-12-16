Image caption A provisional sale price of £70,000 has been agreed, Barrow Council said

A Barrow town centre building, which has been empty for more than three years, is to be sold to a charity.

The building, 76 Duke Street, was formerly the base for a lettings agent which moved out in August 2015.

Barrow Council owns the freehold and said it was in discussions to sell it to CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

A provisional £70,000 sale figure has been agreed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A council report said: "Approval to dispose of the property was granted by this committee in June.

"Since obtaining approval to dispose of the asset the council's commercial estates manager has been in discussions with CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

"Although the property has not been formally marketed it is considered that a disposal to a charitable organisation would benefit the town and people of Barrow."

The premises was last occupied by Furness Property Lettings and Management.