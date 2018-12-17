Image caption Marcus Nickson was struck off when the offences came to light

A solicitor who stole more than £700,000 from vulnerable clients has been jailed.

Marcus Nickson had previously admitted taking the cash from damages awarded to two of his clients.

The 66-year-old, from Wigton, Cumbria, was a medical negligence specialist and a partner of lawyer Kevin Commons, who was shot by gunman Derek Bird in 2010.

He was sentenced to four years in prison by the judge at Preston Crown Court.

The court was told the first case involved him taking more than £100,000 from £3.5m damages awarded to a baby girl who suffered brain injuries during birth.

He also took more than £600,000 from £3m awarded to a young man who suffered brain damage after a stroke went undetected.

Nickson was struck off in 2016 after the offences came to light.