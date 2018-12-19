Image caption The three had denied charges of assault causing actual bodily harm

Three former school employees have been cleared of historical assault charges.

The allegations related to Witherslack Hall School in south Cumbria in the 1970s and 1980s.

Andrew Elliot, 68, of Greatford, Stamford, Lincolnshire; Michael Lynch, 72, of Kirkhead Road, Grange-over-Sands; and Glyn Waterhouse, 62, of Stainton, were found not guilty by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court.

Deliberations are continuing in the case of two other former teachers.

Roger Whitehouse, 78, of Haverigg, faces one charge of child cruelty, which he denies.

He was found not guilty of two charges of assault and one of child cruelty.

Alec Greening, 69, of Dalton, near Burton-in-Kendal, denies one charge of child cruelty.

The jury will resume its deliberations on Thursday.