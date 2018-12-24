Image caption Almost half of collisions on Cumbria's roads happen during the afternoon

Failing to look properly is to blame for almost a quarter of the collisions on roads in Cumbria, police figures have revealed.

In the last five years, there have been nearly 1,300 collisions in the county, with 27 people have been killed and 234 seriously injured.

The second biggest cause was "failing to judge" someone's path or speed, which accounted for 18.4%

Nearly half of them, 47%, happen between noon and 18:00 GMT.

Roads made slippery because of the weather, poor turns or manoeuvres, carelessness, recklessness and being in a hurry made up the rest of the top five, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It also emerged that in 2017 82 road awareness courses were carried out for young drivers aged 18 to 25.