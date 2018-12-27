A man has been arrested while eating his Boxing Day dinner for breaching the terms of his restraining order.

James MacDonald was prevented from visiting West View Walk, Workington, in March following concerns about damage he had caused at the address.

At Carlisle Magistrates' Court the 33-year-old admitted breaching the order for the fourth time on 26 December.

District Judge Gerald Chalk said if there were "any further screw-ups" he was likely to be "banged up".

Police were tipped off about his whereabouts and went to the address to arrest MacDonald as he was eating dinner with his mother.

Macdonald was handed a community order for a 12-month residence requirement, 35 days' rehabilitation and an 18-week night time curfew.

In court it was stressed that there had been "no distress caused by him, nor violence used or damage committed".