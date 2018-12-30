Image copyright Google Image caption The cars collided on the A66 near Embleton

A driver has died and two members of the same family have been seriously injured in a two-car crash.

Cumbria Police said the two cars collided on the A66 between Keswick and Cockermouth at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

One of the drivers, a 74-year-old man from West Cumbria, died at the scene.

His four passengers, who were all from the same family, were injured and two of them were airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The driver of the other car was taken to hospital in Carlisle and then discharged.

The road near Embleton was closed for five hours.