Image copyright Steve Dixon Image caption Lingy Hut stands on the Cumbria Way in the Lake District's Northern Fells

A group of fell runners have cleaned a bothy which had been attacked by graffiti vandals.

Explicit images and words were daubed on and in Lingy Hut in the Lake District's Northern Fells, near the Cumbria Way, on Christmas Day.

The Mountain Bothies Association said the graffiti was "extremely annoying to put it mildly".

Members of the Northern Fells Running Club have now cleared the graffiti during their annual run to the hut.

Neil Stewart, of the Mountain Bothies Association, had said volunteers would need to "spend time and effort to rectify" the graffiti.

A spokesman for the Northern Fells Running Club said: "Thanks to everyone who came and well done on a good job."

Image copyright Steve Dixon Image caption A list of names and the date of Christmas Day 2018 was scrawled on a bench

The bothy sits on the Cumbria Way and is one of 104 managed by the association.

It underwent a major renovation in the summer of 2017 and is a popular stopping spot for walkers.