Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Brampton
- 31 December 2018
A pedestrian has died more than a week after she was hit by a car in Cumbria.
The 72-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was struck on Main Street in Brampton on 20 December. She died at Cumberland Infirmary.
Cumbria Police said that the driver of the car, 68-year-old local man, was assisting with their inquiries.
The force are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at 17:30 GMT near the junction with Union Lane.