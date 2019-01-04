Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Bar staff detained Jason Lee Farmer because he had "white powder on his nose and in his stubble"

A convicted drug dealer has been jailed again after admitting being found with cocaine during a "romantic break in the Lake District" with a new girlfriend.

Jason Lee Farmer was jailed for six years in 2016 for his role in a £1m 'county lines drug plot'.

In November, two months after his release on licence, he took his girlfriend to Bowness where bar staff could see white powder on his nose.

Farmer, 30, was jailed again for 12 months at Carlisle Crown Court.

'Pear-shaped'

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said door staff at the bar detained Farmer because he had "white powder on his nose and in his stubble".

The court heard Farmer then gave false details to police and later tried to arrange for two mobile phones and SIM cards to be hidden inside personal property, which was delivered to him at a police station before he was returned to jail.

Recorder Kevin Grice said mobiles are "of enormous value in prison" therefore anyone caught trying to smuggle one in "should expect sentences of length".

Farmer, of Gilsland Road, Carlisle, admitted cocaine possession, obstructing police and trying to convey a banned article into a prison.

Sarah Magill, defending, spoke of an "embarrassing chain of events" for Farmer, saying: "What was supposed to be a romantic break in the Lake District with a new partner went terribly pear-shaped."

The court heard Farmer was one of 18 people convicted for the county lines plot, which was orchestrated by a serving prisoner in a jail in Cheshire.