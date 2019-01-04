Image copyright Google Image caption Leroy Berry was given a suspended sentence at Carlisle Crown Court

A man smashed a glass in his partner's face after she told him to calm down at a pantomime, a court has heard.

Leroy Berry, 29, attacked the woman after they had returned home from the theatre on 13 January.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he had stormed out of the pantomime after she asked him to calm his "loud" and "over-enthusiastic" behaviour.

Berry was given a suspended 21-month jail term after admitting wounding. The woman suffered permanent scarring.

Berry, of Langdale Cresent, Kendal, had had "far too much to drink" when he hit his partner with a pint glass, the court heard.

'Utterly unforgivable'

She was left with blood "pouring" from a 3cm cut on her cheek, prosecutors said.

Recorder Kevin Grice heard Berry had since voluntarily sought help for alcohol and anger management issues.

A man of previous good character, Berry was described as a care worker "much cherished" by his employer.

It was also hoped he and the woman would reconcile, and it was said she did not wish to see him jailed.

The jail term was suspended for two years and Berry was also ordered to complete 150 hours' unpaid work and undergo rehabilitation for alcohol issues.

Recorder Grice told Berry: "You did something that was utterly unforgivable."