"Ageing and worn out" track between Silecroft and Bootle is being replaced

Work is set to begin on a £3m upgrade of railway in West Cumbria.

Network Rail is replacing 4,572m (5,000 yds) of "ageing and worn out" track on the Cumbrian coast line between Silecroft and Bootle.

The company said it was to provide "smoother, faster and more reliable" journeys for passengers.

The upgrade starts on 6 January and will take place over the next six weekends. Passengers are being advised to plan ahead for their journeys.

The upgrade will also see the removal of a temporary speed restriction that are currently in place on older sections of the track and 8,400 tonnes of railway stone and 7,870 steel and concrete sleepers will be replaced.

Trudy Harrison, Conservative MP for Copeland, said: "Whilst inconvenience will be inevitable, I absolutely welcome this investment.

"The old track is responsible for much of the delays and cancellations, and the necessary speed restrictions obviously have knock on effects.

"This is essential investment into the out-of-date railway that we desperately rely on."

The work, which is part of the Great North Rail Project, will take place from 6 January until 10 February.

A replacement bus service will run between Silecroft and Bootle during the closures.