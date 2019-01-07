Image copyright Lake District Pound Image caption Chris Bonington and Beatrix Potter are the faces of the new £10 and £5 notes

Mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington and writer Beatrix Potter are two of the new faces to be put on the Lake District Pound.

National Trust founder Canon Hardwicke Rawnsley and educational pioneer Charlotte Mason will also feature on the 2019 designs.

The currency was launched on 1 May 2018 to encourage people to shop locally.

Organisers said about £140,000 is in circulation with 350 businesses accepting it.

Ken Royall, founder and director of the Lakes Currency Project, said: "It's been an amazing year for the project and we're so happy that tens of thousands of LD£ are now in circulation."

The new designs, which have been created by artist Rebecca Gill and designer Debbie Vayanos, will be valid until January 2020.

Image caption Canon Hardwicke Rawnsley and educational pioneer Charlotte Mason are on the new £20 and £1 notes

Last year's notes are valid until the end of the month and can be swapped for the new batch.

Lakes Currency Project creative director, Sophie Crewdson said: "Our vision is for each year's set of designs to tell different stories, while also creating unique and collectable art as our ideas evolve and as we work with different artists over the years."