Image caption The trial of the three men is expected to last for six weeks

Three men have denied using "modern slaves" to work at car washes.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2017 at two car washes in Carlisle and Penrith.

Defrim Paci, 39, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, Jetmir Paci, 35, of Minimum Terrace, Chesterfield, and Sitar Ali, 30, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle, deny modern slavery charges.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court the three were granted bail and will stand trial on 28 October.

They will each face a charge of conspiring to make people perform compulsory labour.

Mr Ali is also accused of possessing criminal property - namely cash - on 10 May 2017, which he also denies.