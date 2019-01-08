Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption The original judge activated six and a half months of "maniac" Whitfield's original jail term

A man given a suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving has been sent to prison after attacking a police officer days later.

Luke Whitfield was jailed for eight months in November 2018 suspended for two years after driving at 73mph in a 30mph zone during a police chase.

But eight days later the 21-year-old got drunk and assaulted a police officer, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He admitted assault and was jailed for six and a half months.

The hearing heard how while drunk in the Botchergate area of Carlisle, Whitfield, of Wigton Road, verbally abused one police constable and twice tried to head-butt another.

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC activated 26 weeks of the original eight-month prison term.

'Walking on eggshells'

He said: "I would have expected a person, on receiving a suspended sentence, to be walking around carefully, avoiding trouble and walking on eggshells - and you didn't.

"I am disappointed you are back, and you have messed up."

At Whitfield's previous hearing, the court was told he was driving a BMW with three passengers on the evening of 8 September.

He had attempted to evade police as he wrongly thought he was not insured.

At the time, Judge Jefferies said he had behaved like a "maniac".