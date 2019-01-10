Cumbria

Shop front destroyed in Milnthorpe cash machine raid

  • 10 January 2019
Scene of robbery
Image caption The front of the store was smashed during the raid

The front of a shop has been completely destroyed in a cash machine raid.

Convenience store McColl's, on the Square in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, was targeted in the early hours and police believe a number of vehicles were involved in the raid.

Two men from the north-east of England, aged 30 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A joint operation between the Cumbria and Lancashire forces led to the arrests in Lancashire.
Image caption The area around the store was cordoned off

