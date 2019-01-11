Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The rapist was said to have shown no "empathy" for his victim

A man who repeatedly raped a child under the age of 13 has been jailed for 14 years.

Simon Turnbull's victim was so traumatised that she could not even speak when being interviewed by police, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Turnbull, of Fairhill Road, Penrith, admitted one count of child rape and a second multiple incident charge all carried out in 2018.

Jailing him, Judge Peter Davies said he had caused "devastation".

The multiple incident charge specified that he raped the same child on at least four occasions other than in the first count.

He committed the offences between 1 January and 31 July, 2018.

'I hate him'

Prosecutor Tim Evans told the court Turnbull's victim was so upset during a police interview that she could not speak at times, having to write things down in a notebook.

The child did say of Turnbull: "I hate him."

Turnbull, who had no previous convictions, admitted raping the child multiple times when quizzed by police for a second time, but was said by a probation officer to have shown an "alarming lack of victim empathy".

Judge Davies said he was guilty of a "persistent course of conduct committed for your own sexual gratification".

Turnbull was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.