A man has admitted causing the death of a 74-year-old woman in a crash.

Front seat passenger Ann Miller, died after the head-on collision on the A6 in the Plumpton Foot area, near Penrith.

Colin Hodgson, of Leam Lane, Gateshead, had previously denied causing death by dangerous driving.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted causing death by careless driving and was bailed to be sentenced next month.

The hearing was told Hodgson's van hit a Volkswagen Golf, fatally injuring Mrs Miller. She died at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary six days after the crash.

The driver of the Golf suffered minor injuries.

In a statement released after her death, the family of Mrs Miller - who lived in Penrith and was originally from Carlisle - described her as a "very quiet and respectful, genuine person".