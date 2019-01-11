Image caption The front of the store was smashed during the raid

Two men have appeared before magistrates accused of a raid on a cash machine which destroyed a shop front.

Convenience store McColl's, on the Square in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, was targeted early on Thursday.

The men, aged 30 and 37, both from County Durham, were charged with burglary, taking a vehicle without consent and criminal damage.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 11 February.