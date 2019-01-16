New Northern trains set to be unveiled

Image caption The Lakes Line, which runs between Oxenholme and Windermere, was suspended for weeks last year

A fleet of new trains will be used for the first time on routes in Cumbria, Northern bosses have said.

The 98 trains - a mix of diesel and electrics - will be "drip fed" into national operation, starting with the Windermere and Barrow lines.

The announcement was made at a meeting of South Lakeland District Council's overview and scrutiny committee.

It is one of a number of initiatives to "lure passengers back" after problems in 2017, councillors heard.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said the company had "tightened the nuts and bolts" of its operation and was determined to make amends and restore public confidence, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: "People have heard about new trains for a long time and it may sound like a pipedream but they are here.

"We have 98 new trains on order - a mixture of diesel and electrics - and the Windermere and Barrow lines are going to be the first routes to be getting them."

Other initiatives include a link between Manchester Airport and the Lake District, and better price deals.