A "racist" wanted to emulate the Columbine School shooting in his home town of Cumbria, jurors have been told.

Shane Fletcher, 21, planned to target an event in Workington in part to "hit back at" Jewish and non-white people that he blamed for his jobless state, Manchester Crown Court heard.

He denies having information useful for terrorism, namely instructions on how to make napalm and pipe bombs.

He did not fulfil his plan because he lacked weapons or cash, jurors heard.

It is alleged Mr Fletcher had planned to attack Workington's traditional Uppies and Downies event - where large numbers of participants and spectators gather every Easter for three football matches played in the streets throughout the night.

Hatred and revenge

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford said: "By early 2018, the defendant had formed the intention to commit a murderous mass attack in his home town.

"His motive was not terrorism, but hatred and a desire for revenge.

"It would appear that in part his hatred was borne of his racist belief that people who were Jewish and not white were responsible for his inability to find work and to make any kind of a meaningful life for himself.

"He had, or felt he had, been bullied throughout his teenage years by other people in Workington, who he felt had looked down on him and victimised him.

"Like the Columbine killers, he wanted to take revenge on those he blamed for his unhappy life. He wanted to achieve notoriety by going on a killing spree before killing himself."

Arrested at home

The court heard Mr Fletcher told a probation officer he had fantasised about carrying out a massacre at the Uppies and Downies, but added the only thing stopping him was a lack of cash and no access to weapons.

Police were alerted and on 10 March 2018 he was arrested at his home in Wastwater Drive.

Mr Fletcher denies soliciting murder and collecting or making a record of information useful for terrorism purposes, namely instructions on how to make a pipe bomb and how to make napalm or an improvised version of napalm.

The trial continues.