Image caption The move aims to encourage owners to bring empty properties back into use

Owners of "long-term vacant" properties in west Cumbria are set to have their council tax doubled.

Allerdale Borough Council wants to cut the number of derelict eyesores and increase the availability of accommodation to buy or rent.

From 1 April, owners of properties that have been empty for at least two years will pay an additional 100%, rather than the current 50%.

If empty for five years the cost will rise to 200%, and 300% for 10 years.

Since April 2013 councils in England have had powers to charge an extra 50% council tax premium for homes standing empty for two years or longer.

The Budget of November 2017 allowed councils to double this.

'Enhance our town'

A meeting of Allerdale Council's executive was told there were 357 long-term empty properties in the borough in October, with the highest number in Workington, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Barbara Cannon, executive member for corporate resources, said it was to "encourage the owners of empty homes to bring their properties back into use".

She added: "This would support the business plan and enhance our town by taking action on empty and derelict homes."

The premium does not apply to homes that are empty because the former occupant is living in armed service accommodation, or annexes used as part of a main property.