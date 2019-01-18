Image copyright Google Image caption People are being urged to avoid the area near Hardendale Quarry

Armed officers have sealed off an area of woodland after a man with a shotgun was spotted.

They were called in Cumbria after getting reports of concern about a man in his 60s on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers managed to locate the man in the early hours in the woods, close to Hardendale Quarry, near Shap.

An armed response unit and trained negotiators remain at the scene where they are talking to the man.

Police said there was currently no perceived risk to the public, but people are being urged to avoid the area.