Image caption Cumbria Police sealed off an area of woodland near to Hardendale Quarry

The police watchdog is investigating the death of a man following an armed stand-off with officers.

The man had been seen with a shotgun close to Hardendale Quarry, near Shap in Cumbria.

Cumbria Police said the 63-year-old, who has not been named but was from Penrith, later died from shotgun wounds.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had been "deeply distressing".

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said it would look at the police response "following the call concerning the man's welfare through to the incident that took place at Hardendale Quarry".

"We will be in contact with the family at the soonest opportunity to explain our role and will ensure our investigation is carried out thoroughly and sensitively," she said.

"We also appreciate that this is a deeply distressing incident for all those officers who witnessed this tragic incident."

Image copyright Google Image caption Hardendale Quarry is in a remote location near Shap in Cumbria

The IOPC said Cumbria Police had received a call on Thursday evening concerning the man's welfare.

He was found by a search team in the early hours of Friday morning in woodland near to the quarry, it said.

"We understand that police negotiators tried to resolve the situation but sadly at around 11:00 the man died at the scene from injuries that were self-inflicted," a spokesperson said.

Investigators have gathered evidence, taken statements from officers and retrieved footage from police body cameras.