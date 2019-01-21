Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Colin Hodgson had been looking at his sat-nav, the court was told

A van driver whose "blind stupidity" caused the death of a pensioner has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Ann Miller, 74, died six days after the head-on collision on the A6 in the Plumpton Foot area, near Penrith, in August 2017.

Delivery driver Colin Hodgson, 30, of Gateshead, hit the VW Golf she was in as he made a right turn.

Hodgson, who admitted causing death by careless driving, was given 24-week jail term, suspended for two years.

A witness travelling behind Hodgson's Mercedes Sprinter van described his manoeuvre - turning right across the northbound carriageway and into the path of the Golf - as "blind stupidity" and said a collision was "inevitable".

At the crash scene, Hodgson said he was looking at his sat-nav.

Ann Miller's family described her as a "very quiet and respectful, genuine person"

Mrs Miller, who was originally from Carlisle and lived in Penrith, had been a front-seat passenger in the Golf driven by her daughter Louise Lovell.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Newcastle where she later died.

A collision expert concluded that although there was some restricted visibility due to the road layout, Hodgson, of Englefeld, Leam Lane, should have seen the Golf for "three-and-a-half to four seconds" before the crash.

At the scene, the court heard, Hodgson told Ms Lovell: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I was looking at my sat-nav."

Tom Gent, defending, said the father-of-two did not believe he had been distracted at the time of the crash and was "genuinely remorseful".

Judge Peter Davies described Mrs Miller as "a devoted family lady" whose "love and affection was valued by all who knew her".

As well as a suspended jail term, Hodgson was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work, a two-month night-time curfew and an 18-month driving ban.