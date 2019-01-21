Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Fletcher spoke about Derrick Bird, who carried out a mass shooting in 2010, the court heard

A white supremacist accused of planning a Columbine-style massacre talked of "ploughing down" people at an event in Cumbria, a court has heard.

Shane Fletcher told his probation officer that he "hated everyone" in his home town of Workington and blamed them for his "unhappy life" and joblessness.

Manchester Crown Court heard he told him "Why take one life when you can take 10,000?".

The 21-year-old denies possessing bomb-making manuals and soliciting murder.

In sessions with probation officer Lee Cartner, Mr Fletcher is said to have remarked that he hated Workington and "humanity in general", and also referenced Derrick Bird, who carried out a killing spree in west Cumbria in 2010.

Health professionals

Mr Fletcher had mentioned how "easy" it would be for a van to plough down people at the Uppies and Downies - where large numbers of participants gather every Easter for street football matches, according to Mr Cartner.

"He told me about a quote he had seen which he really liked - 'Why take one life when you can take 10,000?"', Mr Cartner added.

Mr Fletcher was not willing to see his GP or health professionals and saw himself as sad rather than depressed, the probation officer said.

Mr Cartner told the court that it was made clear to the defendant that their meetings were not confidential and anything he said could be potentially shared with the police.

Pipe bomb

Mr Fletcher was arrested at his family home in Wastwater Avenue on 10 March, just days after Mr Cartner passed on his concerns to the authorities.

Among items seized was his mobile phone, which contained an image of the Columbine killers lying dead on the ground, and a diary, in which prosecutors claimed he outlined his intention to commit a massacre.

It also contained instructions on how to make a pipe bomb and napalm, the court heard.

Mr Fletcher denies soliciting murder and collecting or making a record of information likely to be use for terrorism purposes.

The trial continues.