Murder arrest after Dearham woman dies
- 22 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman from a west Cumbrian village.
The 69-year-old woman was treated by paramedics at a property on Main Street, Dearham, but later died.
Officers arrested a 45-year-old man at the address and he is in custody, Cumbria Police said.
Police were contacted by the North West Ambulance Service at 10:15 GMT. The woman's identity has not yet been released.