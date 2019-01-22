A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman from a west Cumbrian village.

The 69-year-old woman was treated by paramedics at a property on Main Street, Dearham, but later died.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man at the address and he is in custody, Cumbria Police said.

Police were contacted by the North West Ambulance Service at 10:15 GMT. The woman's identity has not yet been released.