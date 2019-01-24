Workington man charged with murdering his mother
- 24 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering his mother at her Cumbrian village home.
Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was found injured at the property in Main Street, Dearham, on Tuesday. The 69-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Cumbria Police has now charged her son, Lee Sowerby, with murder.
The 45-year-old, from Honister Drive, Workington, will appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court later.