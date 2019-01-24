Image caption Annie Sowerby was treated at the scene but later died, police said

A man has been charged with murdering his mother at her Cumbrian village home.

Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was found injured at the property in Main Street, Dearham, on Tuesday. The 69-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Cumbria Police has now charged her son, Lee Sowerby, with murder.

The 45-year-old, from Honister Drive, Workington, will appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court later.