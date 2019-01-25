Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mary Annie Sowerby was a "soul mate" to her husband Lenny, her family said

A man appeared in court charged with murdering his mother at her home.

Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was found seriously injured at a property in Main Street, Dearham, Cumbria, on Tuesday and died from her injuries.

The 69-year-old was a "devoted wife" and "filled her life with joy and happiness", her family said in a statement.

Lee Sowerby, 45, of Honister Drive, Workington, has been charged with murder.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court earlier via video link from Durham Prison, he was remanded in custody.

Her family described mother-of-two Mrs Sowerby as a "soul mate" to her husband Lenny.

They added: "A true friend to many, often putting other people before herself and having a real passion for life, Annie will be sincerely missed by all who loved her."

A trial date for Mr Sowerby has been provisionally listed for 24 June.