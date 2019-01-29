Image caption Police said the investigation had been "thorough"

A two-year investigation into alleged tampering with saline bags at a Cumbrian hospital has been ended by police.

The probe was launched in January 2017 amid concerns a small number of the bags at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary may have been affected.

A 24-year-old woman from Wigton who was arrested in July that year will face no further action.

No patients had been harmed, hospital chiefs had said.

The woman, who was a member of staff at the time of her arrest, was held on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice and appearing to contaminate goods.

The decision not to charge her was made by the Crown Prosecution Service following what Cumbria Police described as a "thorough" investigation.

Saline bags contain solutions of sterile water and small amounts of salt.

Among their uses, they can supply fluids to rehydrate patients unable to keep water down.

Sometimes medicines are injected into the bags so they can be fed directly into a patient's bloodstream.