Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Nicky Maxwell admitted causing grievous bodily harm

A man who left his friend with a "devastating" brain injury in a single-punch attack has had an appeal against his sentence rejected.

Nicky Maxwell, 28, was jailed last July after felling his friend at a Carlisle house party.

The victim was left needing constant nursing, the Royal Courts of Justice in London heard.

Three top judges upheld the 42-month prison sentence given to Maxwell at Carlisle Crown Court.

The crown court had heard how initial bickering between the two friends "went from zero to 100 in seconds", then Maxwell struck the man once with a clenched fist.

A witness said the victim fell straight to the ground and banged his head on a concrete path in the garden of a home in Harraby.

'Catastrophic injury'

The consequences of a life-changing brain injury were said to have "devastated" his family.

Maxwell, of no fixed address, admitted causing grievous bodily harm but claimed the length of his sentence was manifestly excessive.

However, after considering submissions, three leading judges dismissed the appeal and concluded the original sentence had been correctly imposed.

One of the appeal panel, Lord Justice Simon, said the victim's "catastrophic" injury "could hardly have been worse other than death".