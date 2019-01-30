Image copyright Google Image caption John Dean Kenneth Bell admitted two charges when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

A man who unwrapped a Christmas gift rounders bat so he could use it to attack a man in the street on Boxing Day has been jailed.

John Dean Kenneth Bell had a chance meeting with his victim, with whom he was feuding, at about 20:00 in Carlisle.

Bell, 30, removed the bat from a bag and struck the victim in the face and body, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for a year after admitting actual bodily harm.

Bell, of Partridge Place, Carlisle, also admitted threatening the man with an offensive weapon.

The court heard the altercation began with Bell punching the man to the side of his face when they met in Castle Way.

The victim replied: "Is that all you've got?"

Bell then took the gift-wrapped two-foot long wooden bat out of a bag, unwrapped it and struck the victim several times.

He then chased the victim through standing traffic before the attack ended, the court heard.

Judge James Adkin said it was a "sustained assault".