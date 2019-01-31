Image copyright Cumbria Police

A man who punched his cricket club team-mate and left him with a serious brain injury has been jailed.

Kevin Christian had been drinking heavily on the day of an England match during last summer's football World Cup before the assault on Scott Kiggins.

Mr Kiggins, 24, needed life-saving surgery, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Christian, 26, of Jacktrees Road, Cleator Moor, Cumbria, admitted grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to 40 months.

Mr Kiggins' arms were by his side, according to a witness, when he was attacked at about 20:00 BST on 7 July in Lowther Street, Carlisle.

Initially treated at the city's Cumberland Infirmary, he was transferred to a hospital in Newcastle where he spent almost two weeks in intensive care.

Judge James Adkin told Christian: "The impact on Scott and his family has been enormous.

"He suffered a life-changing injury. Their world has been torn apart by your drunken foolishness."