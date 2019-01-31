Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Onlookers cheered as Bluebird was fired up on Loch Fad

Donald Campbell's record-breaking Bluebird will not be returning to the Lake District this summer, it has been announced.

Provisional dates which would have seen the rebuilt hydroplane run on Coniston Water between 19-28 July 2019 had previously been put forward by the Bluebird Event Working Group.

However, the plan has now been dropped "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The craft crashed on Coniston Water in 1967, killing pilot Donald Campbell.

It made its return to water last August on Loch Fad, on Scotland's Isle of Bute, after being pieced back together by a team of volunteers in the North East of England.

The working group declined to comment further on its reasons for the cancellation when contacted by BBC News.

A Coniston Water return would require a public event plan to be submitted to the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) by the working group.

But an LDNPA spokeswoman said: "Whilst we have been in ongoing discussions and have continued to offer support, we can confirm that we have not received a complete application."

The authority said it "remained committed to supporting the return of Bluebird at some point in the future".

Image copyright PA Image caption The craft was raised from Coniston Water by Bill Smith and his team in 2001

Bill Smith, the engineer who has led the rebuild effort as part of a second group, the Bluebird Project, said he had been unable to get further detail about why the plan had been dropped.

He added: "I know a lot of people will be disappointed and I'm sorry they're disappointed.

"There have always been a few options for the location [of Bluebird's next run] and we need to finalise something."

A return to Loch Fad is among the possibilities, Mr Smith said.

Bluebird somersaulted on 4 January 1967 during an attempt by Campbell to break his own water speed record.

He was killed when the craft hit the lake.