Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at A Steadman and Son near Carlisle in October 2015

A sheet metal manufacturer has been fined £600,000 after an employee lost parts of four fingers.

Matthew Hook was left with "life-changing" injuries after using a machine that bends metal.

His accident at A Steadman and Son near Welton, Carlisle, in October 2015, happened more than two years after such a risk was identified in an assessment, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Judge Peter Davies said it "could have been avoided".

Mr Hook, who is left-handed, had to have four fingers partially amputated after his left hand became trapped in the machine.

'Serious and obvious risk'

SIG Trading Ltd admitted one offence of failing to ensure the health and safety of workers while trading as A Steadman and Son.

Carlisle Crown Court heard there had been a "patently dangerous practice" at the site whereby a safety measure was "deliberately circumvented", allowing staff to activate the machine while standing closer to it than they should.

The company had taken no action to control the identified risk, beyond sending one email asking an employee to take action on the risk assessment, it heard.

In 2014 "all mention of the serious and obvious risk was removed from a subsequent risk assessment", prosecutor Craig Hassall told the court.

The company has since taken remedial action and a manager has been dismissed for gross misconduct in relation to a failure to implement the 2013 risk assessment.

The company was also ordered to pay just under £24,000 in costs.