Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption A judge said Dale Graham suffered "rough justice" after being caught burlging a home

A burglar tackled by a householder during a break-in just hours into the new year has been jailed.

The homeowner and his partner returned to their home in Carlisle at about 03:00 on 1 January to find Dale Graham, 35, and an accomplice inside.

Graham was punched and cut his head on wine bottles as he was detained by the householder.

Graham, who admitted burglary, was jailed for two years at Carlisle Crown Court.

'Rough justice'

Police found Graham "bleeding and covered in blood" when they got to the home on Lightfoot Drive, the court heard.

Graham, who had 139 previous offences to his name, told the court he had not realised he was being a burglar.

Appearing in court via video link, he told Judge James Adkin he believed he had been attending a house party at the home.

Graham, of Charlotte Street, said: "I apologise if I caused any inconvenience to them. I didn't realise it was a burglary."

Judge Adkin told Graham: "There was some rough justice, it seems, meted out at the scene."