A man who left a former friend with "dreadful" brain injuries with a single punch has been jailed.

Allan David Lancaster attacked the other man in a mutual friend's garden in Brampton on 29 September 2017.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and bruising to the brain and developed behavioural difficulties, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Lancaster was jailed for 27 months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm.

'Dreadful injuries'

The court heard Lancaster, of Stanley Road, Brampton, had "resentment" towards the other man who had chosen to be friends with the defendant's ex-partner and not him.

Lancaster grabbed the man by the neck and pushed him against a fence before removing rings and punching him once.

Only after constant vomiting the following day did the seriousness of the man's injuries become apparent.

Karen Tunnacliffe, defending, said: "There was no intent to cause the dreadful injuries."

Judge Peter Davis said it was hoped the victim would make a full recovery in time.

He told Brampton: "Not only was that a serious injury, the concern and worry and intense treatment that he needed immediately afterwards shows how serious what you did to him was."